AEW Announces "Quake By The Lake" For August 2022

AEW has put out the following announcement:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RETURNS TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR

“THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE” LIVE SHOWS ON WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

-- Tickets on Sale This Friday, June 24, for “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (June 20, 2022) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the red hot promotion taking the world by storm, will return to the Target Center in Minneapolis with its wildly popular shows, “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” for a special THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE event on Wednesday, August 10.

This will mark the Minneapolis debut of “AEW: Dynamite,” and the first time back in town since the

“AEW: Rampage” show and FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be

AEW’s only Minnesota event of 2022.

Starting on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. CT, tickets will go on sale to the general public via

AXS.com and AEWTix.com. Tickets start at $29, plus fees.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, and many others.

For more information on current safety protocols, expectations, guest experience and Target Center, visit: www.TargetCenter.com