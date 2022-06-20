WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Announces "Quake By The Lake" For August 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

AEW Announces "Quake By The Lake" For August 2022

AEW has put out the following announcement:

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RETURNS TO MINNEAPOLIS FOR
“THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE” LIVE SHOWS ON WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

-- Tickets on Sale This Friday, June 24, for “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage” at Target Center

MINNEAPOLIS (June 20, 2022) – All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the red hot promotion taking the world by storm, will return to the Target Center in Minneapolis with its wildly popular shows, “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage,” for a special THE QUAKE BY THE LAKE event on Wednesday, August 10.

This will mark the Minneapolis debut of “AEW: Dynamite,” and the first time back in town since the
“AEW: Rampage” show and FULL GEAR pay-per-view event in November 2021. This will also be
AEW’s only Minnesota event of 2022.

Starting on Friday, June 24, at 10 a.m. CT, tickets will go on sale to the general public via
AXS.com and AEWTix.com. Tickets start at $29, plus fees.

AEW’s star-studded roster includes CM Punk, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker, Scorpio Sky, Hangman Page, and many others.

For more information on current safety protocols, expectations, guest experience and Target Center, visit: www.TargetCenter.com


Tags: #aew

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77041/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π