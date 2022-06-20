Paige's First Post-WWE Appearance Has Been Announced--- And She's Not Even Out Of WWE Yet

World Association of Wrestling has announced that Paige, under her real name of Saraya, will make her first ever post-WWE appearance at their Frightmare IV event on October 15th from the Norfolk Showground in the UK.
Paige's WWE contract expires on July 7th.
Look who's coming home...@RealPaigeWWE will be at #FightmareIV, stepping back into a WAW ring for the first time in over a decade!— World Association of Wrestling (@WAW_UK) June 20, 2022
What role will she play in the show? Stay tuned to find out!
Tickets: https://t.co/n7O7saFcmO pic.twitter.com/pRFuDQ7Wjk
