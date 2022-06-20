WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Paige's First Post-WWE Appearance Has Been Announced--- And She's Not Even Out Of WWE Yet

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

Paige's First Post-WWE Appearance Has Been Announced--- And She's Not Even Out Of WWE Yet

World Association of Wrestling has announced that Paige, under her real name of Saraya, will make her first ever post-WWE appearance at their Frightmare IV event on October 15th from the Norfolk Showground in the UK.

Paige's WWE contract expires on July 7th.


Tags: #wwe #paige #waw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77038/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π