Jim Ross Recalls How Badly Mick Foley Wanted To Get Over In WCW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

During the most recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Cactus Jack vs. Sting at Beach Blast 1992, and how he feels it was a star making performance for Mick Foley.

“Absolutely [he became a star]. Mick wanted to get over. The way in his mind, how Mick Foley got over was using the concrete floor and other inanimate objects that hurt, and he did it a lot. You just kept saying, ‘Well, this has got to be it. This has got to be it.’ And he just kept going. It was amazing. But it was a testament in courage and maybe ignorance. I’m not sure. I would not recommend Mick ever do a match like that again afterwards, and of course, he did on a regular basis. He was a star, man. Cowboy [Bill Watts] loved him because of his willingness to go the extra mile. He just wanted to be great, and he was a star. The question was always gonna be, how long can he do this? The common sense answer would be not long.”

On Ricky Steamboat vs. Rick Rude, and his overall opinion on Iron Man matches:

“We have a difference of opinion there. I like them. But I like calling them. From my role as a broadcaster, I enjoy it because I have a beginning, a middle, and an end to this 30-minute story. For me, to structure my commentary and put the pieces in place of this puzzle to tell the story, I had no issues with it. So, I have a little different philosophy….I kind of like them.”

Source: 411Mania.com
