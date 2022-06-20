Marina Shafir Talks Getting Released From WWE, Road To AEW, Transitioning From MMA To Pro Wrestling

Marina Shafir was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where she spoke about how her road to AEW kicked off.

“So I got let go [by WWE], and I let my emotions kind of do their thing there for a minute. Then I just tried to get as much work as I could and land any opportunity that I felt was right for me because this has to make sense. I just wanted to take every opportunity and understand what would make sense for me and what didn’t make sense for me. I did get a lot of experience in NXT and I feel like I was exposed to a lot of people who tried to push me to lean on the psychology of things and let things make sense and be interesting. I was wrestling for Championship Wrestling Atlanta. I had met Captain Shawn Dean there after one of my matches. He came up to me with questions and he was very inquisitive. I’ve had a lot of experience with coaches and professionals and usually the people who come up to you with questions and are inquisitive about what and why something was going on, they’re better receivers of information because then they actually want to hear the answer and they want to understand. I guess that’s why they call him Captain. He extended an invitation to Dark and that’s how that happened.”

On the hardest part of transitioning from MMA to pro wrestling: