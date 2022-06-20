Disabled Wrestling Fan Tells The Truth Of How Will Ospreay Is In Real Life

Niko Melendez is a huge wrestling fan, who happens to have a disability. This disability put him in a situation where he wasn't able to participate at the Warrior Wrestling Meet and Greet at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois.

Niko took to Twitter to recount what happened next.

“After driving nearly an hour and a 1/2 to the North side of Chicago on a Friday, dealing with brutal Chicago weekend traffic in the heat with no place to park or move because every sidewalk and street is just packed with people… Will is probably one of the best pro wrestlers if not human beings I’ve ever had an interaction with because I couldn’t physically deploy my ramp to get out of my van, him and the amazing Warrior Wrestling staff were kind enough to just meet me outside in the parking lot and talk for like 30 minutes and just shoot the sh*t about life and wrestling. He was even kind enough to get in my van so I could take a picture with him and signed a poster and my AEW Chicago hat. Plus we talked about the FORBIDDEN DOOR and how he is personally going to kick the s*** out of Orange Cassidy for me. Will & the entire Warrior Wrestling staff made everything about this day and experience worth it for both Ezra and I. Thank you guys so much. Forever grateful and God bless.”

Ospreay will be in action at AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night when he teams with Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to take on Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice in a six man tag team match.