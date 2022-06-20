WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW: I Never Liked You (6/19/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling held their I Never Liked You event on June 19th from Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. The event aired on FITE TV.

The results are as follows:

- Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver

- Allie Katch def. LuFisto

- Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel

- Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack

- Drago Kid & Space Boyz (ASF & Gringo Loco) def. Komander & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

- Joey Janela def. JT Dunn

- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders) def. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

- Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller

- Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne

Source: fightful.com
