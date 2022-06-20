GCW: I Never Liked You (6/19/2022) Results

Game Changer Wrestling held their I Never Liked You event on June 19th from Fete Music in Providence, Rhode Island. The event aired on FITE TV.
The results are as follows:
- Blake Christian def. Jordan Oliver
- Allie Katch def. LuFisto
- Kevin Blackwood def. Jack Cartwheel
- Cole Radrick def. Ninja Mack
- Drago Kid & Space Boyz (ASF & Gringo Loco) def. Komander & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
- Joey Janela def. JT Dunn
- Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & 1 Called Manders) def. Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)
- Tony Deppen def. Effy, Jimmy Lloyd, Marcus Mathers, & Dustin Waller
- Will Ospreay def. Nick Wayne
