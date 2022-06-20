WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event (6/19/2022) Results

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

WWE held one of their Sunday Stunner Live Events on June 19th, 2022 from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, MT.

The results are as follows:

- WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan

- Veer def. Robert Roode

- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Seth Rollins

- Omos def. Montez Ford

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

- Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, & Lacey Evans def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, & Shotzi

- Posedown: Ezekiel def. Theory

- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Ricochet

- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe

