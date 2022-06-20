WWE Sunday Stunner Live Event (6/19/2022) Results

WWE held one of their Sunday Stunner Live Events on June 19th, 2022 from the First Interstate Arena in Billings, MT.
The results are as follows:
- WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan
- Veer def. Robert Roode
- Shinsuke Nakamura def. Seth Rollins
- Omos def. Montez Ford
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)
- Aliyah, Raquel Rodriguez, & Lacey Evans def. Natalya, Shayna Baszler, & Shotzi
- Posedown: Ezekiel def. Theory
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Ricochet
- Street Fight: Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn
