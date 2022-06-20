WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NJPW New Japan Road 2022 Day 3 Results (6/19/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 20, 2022

NJPW New Japan Road 2022 Day 3 Results (6/19/2022)

NJPW held the third day of their 2022 New Japan Road event on June 19th, 2022, which took place from Kira Messe Numazu in Shizuoka, Japan.

The results are as follows:

- Clark Connors def. Ryohei Oiwa in a Singles Match.

- Tomoaki Honma def. Yuto Nakashima in a Singles Match.

- Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Kosei Fujita and Tomohiro Ishii in a Tag Team Match.

- CHAOS (YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

- The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Jado, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi) def. Bullet Club (Gedo and Taiji Ishimori) in a Tag Team Match.

- Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe and Kazuchika Okada in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #njpw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77029/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π