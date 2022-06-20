NJPW New Japan Road 2022 Day 3 Results (6/19/2022)

NJPW held the third day of their 2022 New Japan Road event on June 19th, 2022, which took place from Kira Messe Numazu in Shizuoka, Japan.
The results are as follows:
- Clark Connors def. Ryohei Oiwa in a Singles Match.
- Tomoaki Honma def. Yuto Nakashima in a Singles Match.
- Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) def. Kosei Fujita and Tomohiro Ishii in a Tag Team Match.
- CHAOS (YOH, Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
- The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira and TJP) def. Jado, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI and Hiromu Takahashi) def. Bullet Club (Gedo and Taiji Ishimori) in a Tag Team Match.
- Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Togi Makabe and Kazuchika Okada in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.
