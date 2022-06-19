Legendary TNA Tag Team America's Most Wanted Appears at IMPACT Slammiversary

Former six-time NWA-TNA World Tag Team Champions America's Most Wanted ("Wildcat" Chris Harris & "Cowboy" James Storm) made an appearance at tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view.

As longtime IMPACT fans will remember, AMW was quite possibly the greatest tag team in TNA during the early years of the company. Storm and Harris dominated the tag team division for over four years from 2002 to 2006 until they finally split up at the end of 2006.

Live coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: the Briscoes(c) vs the Good Brothers

Two of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling settle the score with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line! The action is fast and furious as a wild brawl breaks out around ringside. Gallows distracts the referee, allowing Anderson to drive Jay head-first into a steel chair. Jay superkicks Gallows, then makes the tag to Mark. Moments later, The Good Brothers attempt Magic Killer on Mark but Jay breaks it up. Mark and Anderson exchange strikes in the middle of the ring with Anderson gaining the upper-hand following an uppercut. The Briscoes connect with a double team powerbomb on Anderson. Anderson fights off a Doomsday Device. Gallows then tosses Mark off the top rope into a Gun Stun from Anderson. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Jay to win the match and become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!

Your Winners and NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers!

After the Match: Another Blast from the Past..., Honoring the Past, More

James Storm and Chris Harris, otherwise known as America’s Most Wanted, make their shocking return. They share a beer with The Good Brothers and The Briscoes as they cheers to 20 years of IMPACT Wrestling. Also: tonight’s event is dedicated to the memory of Bob Ryder. Also of note: tonight, IMPACT honors the voices of TNA Wrestling, Mike Tenay and Don West. Christy Hemme is the special guest ring announcer for the upcoming match. IMPACT Executive Vice President and former Team Canada member Coach D’Amore joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Former TNA Wrestling president Dixie Carter returns to introduce the final member of the IMPACT Originals – Eddie Edwards’ former tag team partner, Davey Richards!