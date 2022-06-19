WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

The Good Brothers Win the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles from The Briscoes at Slammiversary

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 19, 2022

The Good Brothers Win the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles from The Briscoes at Slammiversary

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson are now three-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, having dethroned The Briscoes at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: the Briscoes(c) vs the Good Brothers

Two of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling settle the score with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line! The action is fast and furious as a wild brawl breaks out around ringside. Gallows distracts the referee, allowing Anderson to drive Jay head-first into a steel chair. Jay superkicks Gallows, then makes the tag to Mark. Moments later, The Good Brothers attempt Magic Killer on Mark but Jay breaks it up. Mark and Anderson exchange strikes in the middle of the ring with Anderson gaining the upper-hand following an uppercut. The Briscoes connect with a double team powerbomb on Anderson. Anderson fights off a Doomsday Device. Gallows then tosses Mark off the top rope into a Gun Stun from Anderson. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Jay to win the match and become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!
Your Winners and NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers!

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike H [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 19, 2022 08:33PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #slammiversary #results #good brothers #doc gallows #karl anderson #mark briscoe #jay briscoe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77025/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π