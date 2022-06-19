The Good Brothers Win the IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Titles from The Briscoes at Slammiversary

Doc Gallows and "The Machine Gun" Karl Anderson are now three-time IMPACT Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, having dethroned The Briscoes at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view event.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match: the Briscoes(c) vs the Good Brothers

Two of the greatest tag teams in all of professional wrestling settle the score with the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles on the line! The action is fast and furious as a wild brawl breaks out around ringside. Gallows distracts the referee, allowing Anderson to drive Jay head-first into a steel chair. Jay superkicks Gallows, then makes the tag to Mark. Moments later, The Good Brothers attempt Magic Killer on Mark but Jay breaks it up. Mark and Anderson exchange strikes in the middle of the ring with Anderson gaining the upper-hand following an uppercut. The Briscoes connect with a double team powerbomb on Anderson. Anderson fights off a Doomsday Device. Gallows then tosses Mark off the top rope into a Gun Stun from Anderson. The Good Brothers hit the Magic Killer on Jay to win the match and become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions!

Your Winners and NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions, the Good Brothers!