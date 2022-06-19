Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Capture Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary

The team of Taya Valkyrie and "The Demon Assassin" Rosemary captured the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: the Influence(c) vs Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

The Influence are represented by Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie reunite to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles! Valkyrie hits a sliding German suplex on Dashwood. Rosemary goes for a spear on Dashwood but Rayne makes the save and drives her into the apron. Rayne and Dashwood trap Rosemary as they cut off the ring and prevent her from making the tag. Rosemary finally creates separation and makes the tag to Valkyrie who hits a thunderous Blue Thunder Bomb on Rayne. Dashwood cuts off Rosemary mid-spear with a running dropkick. Rosemary and Valkyrie hit double spears on The Influence for a pair of two counts. The Influence connect with The Collab on Rosemary but can’t make the follow-up pin attempt. Rosemary is back from the dead as plants Rayne on the mat to win!

Your Winners and NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary!