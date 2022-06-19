WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Capture Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 19, 2022

Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary Capture Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary

The team of Taya Valkyrie and "The Demon Assassin" Rosemary captured the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: the Influence(c) vs Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

The Influence are represented by Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood. Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie reunite to challenge The Influence for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles! Valkyrie hits a sliding German suplex on Dashwood. Rosemary goes for a spear on Dashwood but Rayne makes the save and drives her into the apron. Rayne and Dashwood trap Rosemary as they cut off the ring and prevent her from making the tag. Rosemary finally creates separation and makes the tag to Valkyrie who hits a thunderous Blue Thunder Bomb on Rayne. Dashwood cuts off Rosemary mid-spear with a running dropkick. Rosemary and Valkyrie hit double spears on The Influence for a pair of two counts. The Influence connect with The Collab on Rosemary but can’t make the follow-up pin attempt. Rosemary is back from the dead as plants Rayne on the mat to win!
Your Winners and NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Taya Valkyrie & Rosemary!

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike H [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 19, 2022 08:33PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #slammiversary #results #taya valkyrie #rosemary #tenille dashwood #madison rayne

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77024/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π