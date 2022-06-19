Mike Bailey Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Slammiversary

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion has been crowned at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Mike Bailey dethroned former champion Ace Austin in an Ultimate X Match, which also included Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Andrew Everett.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austen(c) vs Kenny King vs Andrew Everett vs Alex Zayne vs Mike Bailey vs Trey Miguel

Ace Austin’s X-Division Title is up for grabs in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X! Miguel soars over the top rope, colliding with King on the outside. Austin hits a Fosbury Flop over the top rope to the floor. Everett hits a snap German suplex to Miguel on the apron. Everett takes out everyone with a springboard corkscrew. Bailey hits a modified Ultimo Weapon from the cables. There’s a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner as Miguel is the only one left standing. Miguel spikes Zayne with a super Canadian Destroyer from the top. Bailey and Austin scale the cables and exchange strikes near the title. Everett joins them but Bailey sends him crashing to the mat with a head scissors take-down. Bailey fights off Austin and unhooks the title to become the new X-Division Champion!

Your Winner and NEW X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey!