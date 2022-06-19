Mike Bailey Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Slammiversary

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion has been crowned at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Mike Bailey dethroned former champion Ace Austin in an Ultimate X Match, which also included Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Andrew Everett.
Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:
Ace Austin’s X-Division Title is up for grabs in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X! Miguel soars over the top rope, colliding with King on the outside. Austin hits a Fosbury Flop over the top rope to the floor. Everett hits a snap German suplex to Miguel on the apron. Everett takes out everyone with a springboard corkscrew. Bailey hits a modified Ultimo Weapon from the cables. There’s a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner as Miguel is the only one left standing. Miguel spikes Zayne with a super Canadian Destroyer from the top. Bailey and Austin scale the cables and exchange strikes near the title. Everett joins them but Bailey sends him crashing to the mat with a head scissors take-down. Bailey fights off Austin and unhooks the title to become the new X-Division Champion!
Your Winner and NEW X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey!
#ANDNEW @IMPACTWRESTLING X Division Champion!@SpeedballBailey #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/wt2IUqKT0L— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 20, 2022
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)
The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike H [...]— Caylon Knox Jun 19, 2022 08:33PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com