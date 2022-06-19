WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mike Bailey Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Slammiversary

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 19, 2022

Mike Bailey Captures X-Division Championship at IMPACT Slammiversary

A new IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion has been crowned at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view. Mike Bailey dethroned former champion Ace Austin in an Ultimate X Match, which also included Kenny King, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayne, and Andrew Everett.

Coverage from our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austen(c) vs Kenny King vs Andrew Everett vs Alex Zayne vs Mike Bailey vs Trey Miguel

Ace Austin’s X-Division Title is up for grabs in the high-risk, high-wire spectacle known as Ultimate X! Miguel soars over the top rope, colliding with King on the outside. Austin hits a Fosbury Flop over the top rope to the floor. Everett hits a snap German suplex to Miguel on the apron. Everett takes out everyone with a springboard corkscrew. Bailey hits a modified Ultimo Weapon from the cables. There’s a huge Tower of Doom out of the corner as Miguel is the only one left standing. Miguel spikes Zayne with a super Canadian Destroyer from the top. Bailey and Austin scale the cables and exchange strikes near the title. Everett joins them but Bailey sends him crashing to the mat with a head scissors take-down. Bailey fights off Austin and unhooks the title to become the new X-Division Champion!
Your Winner and NEW X-Division Champion, Mike Bailey!

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary Live Results (June 19, 2022)

The following are the ongoing live results of tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view, courtesy of our friend Mike H [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 19, 2022 08:33PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #slammiversary #results #mike bailey

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/77023/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π