Jack Evans Pulled From IMPACT Slammiversary, Replacement Named Last Minute

Jack Evans has pulled out of tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary, due to the fact that Evans was concerned out of caution following an injury he suffered this weekend.
Following this, Andrew Everett has now been announced as Jack Evans’ replacement for the title matchup. The match will now be Ace Austin defending his title against Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayn, and Andrew Everett.
Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 airs tonight from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.
The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.
BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today's Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X- Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett!#Slammiversary #IMPACTWRESTLING— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com