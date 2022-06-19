WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jack Evans Pulled From IMPACT Slammiversary, Replacement Named Last Minute

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 19, 2022

Jack Evans has pulled out of tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary, due to the fact that Evans was concerned out of caution following an injury he suffered this weekend.

Following this, Andrew Everett has now been announced as Jack Evans’ replacement for the title matchup. The match will now be Ace Austin defending his title against Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayn, and Andrew Everett.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 airs tonight from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.

Source: twitter.com
