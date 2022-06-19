Jack Evans Pulled From IMPACT Slammiversary, Replacement Named Last Minute

Jack Evans has pulled out of tonight's IMPACT Slammiversary, due to the fact that Evans was concerned out of caution following an injury he suffered this weekend.

Following this, Andrew Everett has now been announced as Jack Evans’ replacement for the title matchup. The match will now be Ace Austin defending his title against Kenny King, Mike Bailey, Trey Miguel, Alex Zayn, and Andrew Everett.

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 airs tonight from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.