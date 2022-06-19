Steve Maclin Talks Adapting From WWE's Style Into IMPACT Wrestling's X-Division Style

Steve Maclin recently spoke with Fightful, where he was asked about his feud with Trey Miguel in IMPACT Wrestling.

“I think when Trey and I first touched I think it was on a BTI. We kinda knew going into the match, ‘Alright, let’s give them something that makes the office know that this has to be something to show down the road. This is a program they can go with.’ I think we did that the first time and then once we knew where it was going and how the build was going to go eventually it became hard to kill. That’s what we wanted to tell our story of at Hard to Kill was both of us were very hard to kill. In the end, he won, but I proved I was hard to kill. I think that’s what put me on the map out there. Especially Trey, who [is] one of the best talents in the world, I think. He’s just a video game wrestler, can do anything and everything you think of and I love him for it. It’s so much fun with the creative mind he has, too. But, yeah, having that feud and getting my character even more over the top out there to show people who I am.”

On finding out he'd be in the X-Division:

“I was excited, believe me … Huge fan of the X-Division for so long. I think it adds to it when you do get the different aspects and the different types of styles that come into it. Me being a brute guy that can be there to catch the guys or base however a certain way that you want to go, but at the same time, slow a match down. That’s the fast pace of the X-Division match, but when it is slowed a match down is when you can tell those stories.” “That was kind of my introduction to IMPACT—well, TNA at the time—but that was my introduction. ‘Cause I was kind of falling out of wrestling a bit. I was watching still a little bit of WWE at the time, ’04 /’05, and then TNA was kind of an ECW moment of, ‘Oh, what is this?’ It was just something else. ‘Cause WCW was gone and it was just trying to find that other avenue to watch wrestling as a fan. It was something that drew me in, especially Samoa Joe. He fit into that mold and that’s kind of how I look at myself going into the X Division. I was like, ‘Alright, I have to mold a little bit after Samoa Joe and just progress that and make it my own.'”

On transitioning from WWE's style to IMPACT's style: