Shelton Benjamin Outlines How Wrestlers Were Selected For The Hurt Business

During the latest episode of Table For Three on the WWE Network, Shelton Benjamin spoke about the formation of The Hurt Business.

"They didn't know what to do with me and what they were doing, you know. I don't think anyone was on board with, myself included. So when you approached [me] with [the idea for The Hurt Business], I think even you had said like you said I could be the Suge Knight character and everything. As you described it to me, I'm listening. I was just thinking to myself, 'Okay, the more you describe this, that's just not me.' I'm like, the more you talk like, that feels like [MVP] and every time looks like him too. Yeah, so we can be a tag team. But [MVP] is more like what you're describing. That's MVP. You know, that's, that's tailor-made for him."

"That's when we started talking, okay, 'Who's going to be the fourth member?' We had such a huge talent pool of people we could choose from, you know, Ricochet came up, Apollo came up. We weighed the pros and cons and everybody was like, Nah, Cedric is the one. Yeah, like, such a good one. To your point, part of what Hurt Business was trying to do was we were trying to help elevate other people but first we had to be elevated and I know my stock shot up. I have to believe that [Cedric's] stock shot up when we came together and started working like, you know, now we're working with a monster. It was so much fun and everything came together so organically."