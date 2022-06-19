Fandango Gives Advice To WWE Wrestlers On How To Handle Getting Released

Fandango recently participated in a signing for Captain's Corner, where he spoke about the end of his time in WWE.
“I think I saw the writing on the wall. I was 37 at the time, you kinda read the writing on the wall. I had a good run and I was kind of already speaking with WWE about possibly coaching down the road.”
On his release:
“It didn’t seem real though for a couple of months after because you live your life for so long under contract and it’s — I guess the first thing was everyone bombards you and they want you to come and do signings for them and stuff like that. I don’t know how everybody got my number. It’s just overwhelming. It's a lot to take in. I suggest turning your phone off for a day or two and just relax. It's not all negative, because you get overwhelmed with a lot of your friends that reach out to you and see how you’re doing, to make sure everything’s okay, and if you need anything. It’s a niche community, professional wrestling where your friends help you out and point you in the right direction.”
