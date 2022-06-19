WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Fandango Gives Advice To WWE Wrestlers On How To Handle Getting Released

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 19, 2022

Fandango recently participated in a signing for Captain's Corner, where he spoke about the end of his time in WWE.

“I think I saw the writing on the wall. I was 37 at the time, you kinda read the writing on the wall. I had a good run and I was kind of already speaking with WWE about possibly coaching down the road.”

On his release:

“It didn’t seem real though for a couple of months after because you live your life for so long under contract and it’s — I guess the first thing was everyone bombards you and they want you to come and do signings for them and stuff like that. I don’t know how everybody got my number. It’s just overwhelming. It's a lot to take in. I suggest turning your phone off for a day or two and just relax. It's not all negative, because you get overwhelmed with a lot of your friends that reach out to you and see how you’re doing, to make sure everything’s okay, and if you need anything. It’s a niche community, professional wrestling where your friends help you out and point you in the right direction.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #fandango

