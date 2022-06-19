Legendary WWE Referee Tim White Has Passed Away

Longtime WWE referee Tim White has passed away.
White was a senior official with the promotion for many years, having refereed World Heavyweight Championship matches between wrestlers like Chris Jericho, Triple H, Christian and others.
WWE had a recurring segment they uploaded to their website, in which a depressed Tim White would frequently kill himself in comic fashion a la Kenny from South Park.
WWE released the following statement about White's death:
WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.
For more than two decades, Tim White was a dedicated WWE referee and official. White began his illustrious career in 1985 working with Andre the Giant and as a part-time referee.
During his tenure, he was the referee for some of WWE's biggest matches, including the infamous Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.
A shoulder injury effectively ended White’s in-ring career, but White still remained a major part of WWE working behind the scenes as an official and talent agent until 2009.
WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com