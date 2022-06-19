WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
4/5ths Of The Great Muta's Retirement Tour Schedule Announced
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 19, 2022
The Great Muta's retirement tour dates have been announced.
They are as follows:
July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan
September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo
January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final "Bye-Bye")
The date and venue for his final bout has yet to be announced.
January 22nd will mark his last ever match as The Great Muta.
