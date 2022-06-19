4/5ths Of The Great Muta's Retirement Tour Schedule Announced

The Great Muta's retirement tour dates have been announced.

They are as follows:

July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan

September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo

January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final "Bye-Bye")

The date and venue for his final bout has yet to be announced.

January 22nd will mark his last ever match as The Great Muta.