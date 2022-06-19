WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
4/5ths Of The Great Muta's Retirement Tour Schedule Announced

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 19, 2022

The Great Muta's retirement tour dates have been announced.

They are as follows:

  • July 16th 2022, Nippon Budokan
  • September 25th 2022, Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
  • October 30th 2022, Ariake Arena, Tokyo
  • January 22nd 2023, Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final "Bye-Bye")

The date and venue for his final bout has yet to be announced.

January 22nd will mark his last ever match as The Great Muta.

Source: fightful.com
