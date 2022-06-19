WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Introduces "Johnny Hardy" At Triplemania XXX: Tijuana

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 19, 2022

The Hardy Boyz were scheduled to face Dralistico and Dragon Lee in the main event of Triplemania XXX: Tijuana, but due to Jeff's ongoing issues, that was unable to happen.

However, Matt Hardy was able to supply a replacement partner: John Morrison, coming out as "Johnny Hardy" and even dressing the part.

Unfortunately, Morrison betrayed Hardy during the match, but was ultimately pinned by Dragon Lee to lose the match. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Morrison after the match, before shaking the hands of Los Hermanos Lee.


Tags: #aaa #john morrison #matt hardy

