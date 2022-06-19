Matt Hardy Introduces "Johnny Hardy" At Triplemania XXX: Tijuana

The Hardy Boyz were scheduled to face Dralistico and Dragon Lee in the main event of Triplemania XXX: Tijuana, but due to Jeff's ongoing issues, that was unable to happen.

However, Matt Hardy was able to supply a replacement partner: John Morrison, coming out as "Johnny Hardy" and even dressing the part.

Unfortunately, Morrison betrayed Hardy during the match, but was ultimately pinned by Dragon Lee to lose the match. Hardy hit a Twist of Fate on Morrison after the match, before shaking the hands of Los Hermanos Lee.