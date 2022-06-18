Theory Has Never Drank A Beer, And Was Afraid "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Would Offer Him One

Theory was recently a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about having almost drank his first beer with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

“It’s so funny you bring that up because, okay, so this is something about me, I don’t drink at all. I’ve never had alcohol before. So, literally WrestleMania I get my ass stunned. I’m standing in the back and, and that’s the thing – you wait for people to come to the back and shake their hand and ‘thank you for that out there stunning my ass.’ So, here comes Stone Cold through the back, and he’s got a beer in his hand. And he’s just covered in beer and I hug him. And he’s like, ‘Thanks, I appreciate it.’ And I’m saying thank you too. And there was a moment in my head where I was like, ‘Stone Cold is gonna hand me this beer, and I’m gonna have to chug it.’ Like, there’s no way. I’m gonna chug it so fast, I don’t know what’s gonna happen to me because I’ve never had a beer before. But I gotta chug it, it’s Stone Cold Steve Austin. But he didn’t hand it to me. So everything was good.”

On wrestling Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden: