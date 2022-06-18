WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Already Back At The Nightmare Factory

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 18, 2022

Cody Rhodes is already back training the next generation at his Nightmare Factory.

This comes from a post on Twitter, which also tagged AEW star QT Marshall and Luke Sampson featuring a photo of a post-surgery Cody Rhodes showing the younger generation Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Mr. Perfect.


