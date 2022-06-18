Cody Rhodes Already Back At The Nightmare Factory

Cody Rhodes is already back training the next generation at his Nightmare Factory.
This comes from a post on Twitter, which also tagged AEW star QT Marshall and Luke Sampson featuring a photo of a post-surgery Cody Rhodes showing the younger generation Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Mr. Perfect.
Tape study for the new camp!! @CodyRhodes @QTMarshall @lukesampsonbfd— Nightmare Factory Training LLC (@NF_Training) June 17, 2022
🎥 Bret V Perfect MSG 🎥 pic.twitter.com/IOSqCRRuwc
