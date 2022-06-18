WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dixie Carter Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 18, 2022

It is being reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN that Dixie Carter is set to make her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19th from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.


