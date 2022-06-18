Dixie Carter Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling

It is being reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN that Dixie Carter is set to make her return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19th from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.
Former TNA president Dixie Carter will be making an appearance Sunday at Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, sources close to the promotion told ESPN. Impact is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this weekend.— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) June 17, 2022
20 Years!!! Hard to imagine. Thanks to every fan who every watched or bought a ticket to an @IMPACTWRESTLING show. #Slammiversary sounds like an event not to miss 🤔 💙 https://t.co/At9IZTOb2w— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) May 24, 2022
