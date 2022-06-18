WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match Announced for SummerSlam 2022

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Jun 18, 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Last Man Standing Match Announced for SummerSlam 2022

Following Brock Lesnar's shocking return to WWE on last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it has been announced that Lesnar will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

The following comes from WWE.com:

The Beast is back, and he’s looking to knock Roman Reigns off the top of the WWE mountain.

The Head of the Table toppled Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to unify the titles and make history as the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In their first showdown of 2021, Reigns used an assist from Paul Heyman to battle off the title challenge from Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Now the two goliaths are set to clash for a third time in a Last Man Standing Match at SummerSlam.

The leader of The Bloodline successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on the blue brand, but the return of Lesnar shook the WWE Universe to its core.

Who will stand above the wreckage when Reigns and Lesnar meet in Nashville at The Biggest Event of the Summer?

Find out at SummerSlam, streaming live on Saturday, July 30, at 8 ET/5PT  on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

Source: WWE.com
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #brock lesnar #roman reigns #wwe universal championship

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76998/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π