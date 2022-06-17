AEW Rampage: Road Rager Results – 17 June, 2022

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for the fastest hour in all pro wrestling as AEW Rampage hits the air. We have a TBS title match, also Dante Martin vs Jon Moxley and Max Caster gets to rap. I wonder what he could possibly talk about?! Let’s not waste any time and find out, with Excalibur, Taz & The Wizard, Chris Jericho on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin via Submission (11:59)

Jon Moxley heads out to open the show with Wild Thing blaring and he’s followed by Dante on his own. William Regal is on commentary to watch Mox and scout Dante. Martin offers a handshake to begin and Moxley slaps it away. Moxley backs Dante into the corner and shows him how easy it is and then outwrestles and outmuscles him in the middle of the ring. Dante has no answer for Jon for the first few minutes and Moxley drops him with Headlock Takeovers and Shoulder Tackles. Dante finally has some success with a Tijeras and follows that with kicks, Moxley fires in an elbow but Dante hits him with a Shotgun Dropkick and forces Mox to escape out of the ring. When he returns, he lets Dante chop him and Mox wears three before dropping Dante with just one of his own. Mox takes over once again and we go to break as Dante is sent into the turnbuckle hard and then Mox uses a Backbreaker for two. He throws Dante outside and then takes him out to the apron when he returns before a Neckbreaker drops Dante. Mox tosses him into the ring steps and once again Mox returns to the ring to let the ref count.

We return as Dante does the same to the ring and Mox locks him in a Texas Cloverleaf and then Moxley turns it into a Crossface and then lets go to hit the Regal Knee instead for a two count. Mox goes for another Neckbreaker but Dante fights out and then pulls Mox off the top rope with a 360 Hurricanrana from the mat. Moxley fights back though and hits an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for two before laying in the hammer and anvil elbows but Dante ducks a Sliding Lariat and takes Mox out of the ring with a Tijeras and dives over the top onto Mox on the outside and then a Crossbody in the ring gets a two count. Moxley hits a rolling elbow but Dante tries to hit the Nosedive, Mox dodges and locks in a Sleeper but Dante escapes by hitting the top ropes. Moxley joins him up there and Dante hits him with an Avalanche Sliced Bread for two. Dante fires in leg kicks and Moxley returns with elbows. Dante escapes a Paradigm Shift and Moxley hits huge cutter for two. He tries a King Kong Lariat but then Dante gets a two with a Sunset Flip and Moxley finally hits the Lariat and then lays in more Hammer & Anvil elbows and then chokes Dante out for the win.

Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

Schiavone asks if Keith & Swerve are on the same page and Keith asks Swerve why he shouldn’t beat his ass and Swerve says that Keith would have done the same and begs Keith to forgive him but then Team Taz turn up and tell them that they’ve never beaten them. If anything, Team Taz just saved the team, they were about to implode.

Malakai Black vs Penta Video Package

Spooky shit vs Spanish, Alex Abrahantes and Geordie. Wild.

The Acclaimed & The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn & Max Caster) w/ Billy Gunn & Anthony Bowens defeated Ruffin’ It (Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) & Leon Ruffin) via Pinfall (1:19)

Max Casters Rap is the highlight.

Acclaimed & The ass boys jump their opponents early and then pick up the win. Simple stuff. We were here for the rap and we knew it.

Hook Interview

Hook is facing someone from the NJPW Dojo and Lexy can’t get anything out him so Danhausen turns up and talks for him keeping on saying we until Hook tells him he’s got this.

Jade Cargill w/ Kiera Hogan defeated Willow Nightingale via Pinfall (5:18) to retain the TBS Championship

Willow heads out first and she has a bad AEW record and it’s not getting much better tonight as Jade Cargill heads down to the ring with Stokely and Kiera. Stokely heads to commentary and he’s a welcome edition as Jade becomes the Sports Entertainer of the Week. Jade begins the match by just tossing Willow to the match and then backs Willow into the corner and lays in Uppercuts and elbows. Willow cartwheels out and avoids Jade’s big boot and hits her with an Enzuigiri but Jade picks her up and squats her. Willow gets out and then rolls Jade up for two and then Jade finally hits her big pump kick and Willow spills outside as we head to break. Kiera lays in cheap shots behind the ref’s back and Willow gets back in only for Jade to toss her out the other side. Jade beats her down until Willow tosses her into the barricade but back in the ring, Jade attacks with kicks and takes over once again. She hits a Crossover Splash in the corner and then Willow counters a second with some massive chops. She rolls Jade out of the corner and hits a Shotgun Dropkick from the top rope for two. Willow tries to hoist Jade up but can’t and then we get the blackout with Jade poised to go for Jaded. Bad timing!

We eventually return to the action with Willow rolling Jade up and then hitting a splash in the corner. She follows with a Cannonball Senton and gets a two count from it. Jade fights out of a Gutwrench and then hits a Double Underhook Facebuster (aka a Pedigree) before hitting Jaded and getting the win.

Kiera and Jade beat down Willow after the match until Athena’s music hits and Athena comes in from behind hitting the “O Face” (Diving Top Rope Cutter) from the top rope and then Jade takes her down with the Pump Kick. Kris Statlander then hits the ring and takes out Stokely who had wandered down to help which sends Jade running.

Jay Lethal & Crew Video Package

Jay says he and his friends are putting in the work whilst the injured Samoa Joe is lazy. Sonjay Dutt bigs up Satnam Singh’s debut last week before he stops them and says that they’re The Starving or something like that.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Darby if he’s out for revenge and without saying yes, he is. He tells Kyle that he’s taking out Bobby. Kyle scoffs at that and Bobby takes it as a joke by suggesting Darby wants a date. He tells Darby that he’s not buying what Darby’s saying but Darby promises to break his leg. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the Main Event!

Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish via Pinfall (11:48)

Bobby heads out with Kyle but sends him back and hits the ring alone. We’re reminded that Kyle broke Sting’s ankle and then Darby makes his entrance, no skateboard. He marches to the ring and Bobby kicks him when he’s making his entrance. The bell rings and Bobby takes over with knees and kicks in the corner before tossing him across the ring and out with a Dragon Screw. Bobby follows him and tosses him into the barricades and then tries a splash but misses and goes into the barricade. Darby hits a Tope but then back in the ring, Bobby hits a Tilt-a-whirl Backbreaker but then misses a Moonsault. Darby hits another Tope and then Bobby kicks his leg away on the outside to regain control. Bobby beats him down and then hits a Dragonscrew which sends Darby into the barricade. He does it for a second time and that’s how we go to break with Darby in trouble on the floor. Bobby lays in an elbow then rolls Darby into the ring and joins him with the outside to in Senton and then puts a weak pin on for two. Bobby hits some kicks and then follows it with a Sliding Lariat for two. Fish stomps him down and celebrates but Darby gets up and chokes him whilst clawing at the eyes of Fish. Bobby fights out and hits a Suplex for two.

We return to the action and Bobby goes for a Brainbuster only for Darby to turn it into a Scorpion Death Drop to cause a Double Down. Darby hits a Coffin Splash when he gets up first but Bobby catches the second with a choke and Darby gets out with a roll up for two. Darby hits the Code Red for a two count and Bobby rolls outside only for Darby to follow him out there with a Coffin Drop. Darby rolls Bobby in but Bobby takes him out of the ring with a simple Shoulder Charge. Bobby throws Darby into the ring steps and then drags Darby onto the apron where he attacks the injured leg of Darby and then beats him up on the apron before locking in a Standing Ankle Lock and then a German Suplex on the Apron. Bobby takes Darby back into the ring and takes Darby up top for the Avalanche Falcon Arrow and somehow Darby kicks out but Fish locks in an Ankle Lock immediately but somehow Darby turns it into the Last Supper and gets the win.

Bobby beats him up after the match and calls out Kyle with the chair. Kyle plays some guitar with the chair as he heads down but the lights go out and Sting reappears with the Bat. He stops Kyle and then in the ring Darby has got back in control. Sting passes Darby the chair Kyle had and Pillmanises the leg of Bobby with a Coffin Drop before Sting grabs Bobby as he rolls out and wrenches at his injured leg with the bat. That’s how we end.

Good Rampage this week. Let us know what you thought in the comments or let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen. Hope you all have a great weekend. Adios.