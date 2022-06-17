Former WWE referee Dave Hebner has passed away.

This news comes from TNA alumni Hermie Sadler on Twitter:

I’ve said many times that friendships and relationships are very important to me. Took the time today to go visit Dave Hebner. The Hebner family is so special to my family. Join me in sending some positive vibes his way !! @BrianRDJames @WWEArmstrong @RealJeffJarrett @WWE pic.twitter.com/G8SHrs9jqa — Hermie Sadler (@HermieSadler) May 28, 2022

Dave Hebner is the twin brother of Earl Hebner, and was famously used in the original "twin magic" angle. Hebner has refereed many iconic matches in his career.