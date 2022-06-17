WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dave Hebner Has Passed Away

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 17, 2022

Dave Hebner Has Passed Away

Former WWE referee Dave Hebner has passed away.

This news comes from TNA alumni Hermie Sadler on Twitter:

Dave Hebner is the twin brother of Earl Hebner, and was famously used in the original "twin magic" angle. Hebner has refereed many iconic matches in his career.


Tags: #dave hebner

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76994/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π