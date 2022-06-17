WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maria Kanellis Has Hope For WWE To Gain Health Insurance, Retirement Plans, Etc. Following Vince McMahon Chaos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 17, 2022

Maria Kanellis Has Hope For WWE To Gain Health Insurance, Retirement Plans, Etc. Following Vince McMahon Chaos

A wrestling fan on Twitter recently said that he felt WWE deserved "to burn" following the news about Vince McMahon that has been surfacing as of late.

Maria Kanellis responded to this, offering a mature piece of advice for many fans.

Let’s not wish that. There are a lot of good people that work there. WWE employs hundreds of people. Let’s just hope the company is bought out by someone/company that will treat WWE like a business and not a boys club. Health insurance, retirement plans, parental leave, Vacation days, child care, and a clear direction for the future. This is going to be an anxiety filled time for a lot of people that work there. Hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change. And people will still have jobs they love to feed their families.

WWE Announces that Vince McMahon Will Appear on Tonight's SmackDown

WWE has announced that Mr. Vince McMahon will be appearing on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The following matches and s [...]

— Caylon Knox Jun 17, 2022 02:59PM

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #maria kanellis

