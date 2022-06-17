Stephanie McMahon Issues Statement About Becoming Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman

As was previously reported, Vince McMahon has temporarily stepped down as WWE Chairman & CEO, and Stephanie McMahon will serve as interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman.
Stephanie McMahon sent out the following statement on Twitter:
Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022
