The Throne That Cody Rhodes Smashed In AEW Is Repaired And In His Home Bar, Posts Photo Of His Child Sitting In It

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to post a photo of the infamous throne he smashed during AEW Double or Nothing 2019 as a jab at WWE, which now rests comfortably at his Nightmare Bar after having been repaired.
Wrestling has more than one… pic.twitter.com/ilBsuYVaz5— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022
Barkan fixed it and was storing it, I just got it back so it can be part of the Nightmare Bar 🍻- you’re more than welcome to come over and go gram wild— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 16, 2022
