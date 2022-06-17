Mike Chioda Recalls Witnessing Shawn Michaels Infamous Overselling For Hulk Hogan At SummerSlam 2005

During the latest edition of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda spoke about the infamous selljob Shawn Michaels did for Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005.
“I remember during that match thinking holy sh*t, he’s selling his ass off for f*cking Hogan. And then I’m like wait a minute, is he f*cking around here? Knowing Shawn, sometimes he’ll do whatever he wants to do. I’m sure he got paid huge for it, but I just didn’t know which way Vince was going with Shawn at that point.”
On Hogan going over:
“Shawn had so much left in the tank for wrestling and stuff, I couldn’t believe that Hogan went over on Shawn. I remember there were always problems about if they’re going to have a rematch. Supposedly Hogan didn’t even want to job out if there was a second rematch. I don’t know if it had anything to do with way back in the day, because they never worked together before.”
