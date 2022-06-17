Mike Chioda Recalls Witnessing Shawn Michaels Infamous Overselling For Hulk Hogan At SummerSlam 2005

During the latest edition of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, Mike Chioda spoke about the infamous selljob Shawn Michaels did for Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005.

“I remember during that match thinking holy sh*t, he’s selling his ass off for f*cking Hogan. And then I’m like wait a minute, is he f*cking around here? Knowing Shawn, sometimes he’ll do whatever he wants to do. I’m sure he got paid huge for it, but I just didn’t know which way Vince was going with Shawn at that point.”

On Hogan going over: