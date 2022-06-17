WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files Trademark For "The SmackDown Lowdown"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 17, 2022

WWE has filed to trademark "The SmackDown Lowdown" with the USPTO for entertainment services.

The filing reads as follows:

“Mark For: WWE THE SMACKDOWN LOWDOWN™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, interviews with professional wrestlers and wrestling personalities rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing television talk show in the fields of sports and entertainment.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe

