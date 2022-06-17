WWE Facing A Second Legal Investigation, Details Inside

According to a press release from the law firm Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law, WWE is facing another investigation.
This new one is that the law firm is investigating if certain directors and officers of WWE breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders. You can see the full press release below:
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates WWE’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – WWE
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE) breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders. If you are a WWE shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.
On June 15, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay in January 2022 to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.
