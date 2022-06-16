IMPACT Wrestling Results (6/16/2022)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for June 16th, 2022.

Laredo Kid vs Blake Christian

IMPACT Executive Scott D’Amore joins Tom Hannifan on commentary as Laredo Kid and Blake Christian go one-on-one! Kid gains control with a backbreaker on the floor. Blake builds momentum with a rolling splash. Christian dives over the top rope, colliding with Kid on the outside. Kid hits a series of clotheslines, followed by another backbreaker. Kid connects with multiple corkscrews in the corner. Christian almost puts Kid away with a springboard Moonsault. Kid hits the Flux Capacitor, followed by the Spanish Fly moments later to pick up the win!

Laredo Kid def Blake Christian

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

Before the Knockouts make history in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match for the Knockouts World Title at Slammiversary, momentum is up for grabs tonight! Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green, who will also compete in Queen of the Mountain, are seen watching on a monitor backstage. Evans arm drags her own partner, sending Steelz crashing into Yim. Steelz hits Yim with a tornado DDT out of the corner. Yim sends Steelz to the outside, then plants Evans face-first into the turnbuckle to create separation and make the tag to Grace. The pace quickens as Grace hits a springboard splash in the corner. Steelz ducks, causing Yim to clothesline her partner. Steelz rolls Grace up and scores the pinfall victory!

Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans def Jordynne Grace & Mia Yim

Chelsea Green reveals that she and Deonna Purrazzo will be working together in the Queen of the Mountain match. Gia Miller asks what will happen if it comes down to the two of them in which Purrazzo responds “there can only be one Queen of the Mountain”.

Garrett Bischoff and Wes Briscoe of the Aces & Eights make a surprise return to IMPACT Wrestling. During an interview with Gia Miller, they’re interrupted by Honor No More. Tensions explode as things almost get physical. Bischoff tells IMPACT management and former Aces & Eights member D’Lo Brown that they want Honor No More tonight!

Mike Bailey vs Trey Miguel

Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel square off for the first time ever as they set their sights on the X-Division Championship in Ultimate X this Sunday! The action is fast and furious from the opening bell with both competitors jockeying for position. Miguel hits a series of dropkicks to gain the early advantage but Bailey brings his momentum to a halt with a mid-air kick of his own. Bailey locks in a half Boston Crab but Miguel grabs the rope to break the hold. Miguel hits a combo reverse neckbreaker, transitioning into a Dragon Sleeper submission. Bailey assaults him with a flurry of kicks, then hits a sliding dropkick to the outside. Back in the ring, Miguel rolls up Bailey to score the victory, handing him his first IMPACT singles loss!

Trey Miguel def Mike Bailey

Masha Slamovich vs Alisha w/ Gisele Shaw

Following a dominant victory over Havok, Masha Slamovich sets her sights on her next victim, Alisha! Slamovich goes on the attack at the opening bell but Alisha doesn’t back down. Slamovich shuts her down with a spinning back fist, followed by a series of suplexes. Slamovich hits the Snow Plow to score yet another quick victory, bringing her record to 11-0!

Masha Slamovich def Alisha w/ Gisele Shaw

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Chris Bey) w/ The Good Brothers & Hikuleo

As The Briscoes prepare to defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Good Brothers at Slammiversary, they must first get through new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Chris Bey tonight! Speaking of The Good Brothers, they join Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Jay Briscoe soars over the top rope, colliding with White and Bey and the floor. Moments later, Bey returns the favor as he flies on the other side. Jay superkicks White, allowing him to make the tag to Mark. The tide starts to turn as Mark delivers a flurry of blows to Bey, then pulls him off the top with a sitdown powerbomb. The Briscoes hit a double team neckbreaker on Bey but White breaks the count just in time. Bey spikes Jay with the Code Red for two. Jay takes out White on the outside as Mark rolls up Bey for the pin and the win!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) def Bullet Club (IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White & Chris Bey) w/ The Good Brothers & Hikuleo

Raj Singh and Shera get into a verbal altercation with Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice over who’s going to be victorious in the Reverse Battle Royal but Swinger isn’t aware of the unique set of rules.

D’Lo Brown dons the Aces & Eights vest once again as he joins Garrett Bischoff and Wes Briscoe for their match against Honor No More tonight!

The IMPACT Originals fight back against Honor No More in a five-on-five showdown at Slammiversary LIVE THIS SUNDAY at 8pm ET on pay-per-view. It’s revealed that NWA’s Nick Aldis will be the fourth member of the IMPACT Originals!

Honor No More (Kenny King & Vincent) w/ Eddie Edwards vs Aces & Eights (Garrett Bischoff & Wes Briscoe) w/ D’Lo Brown

Aces & Eights return to in-ring competition as they join the fight against Honor No More! Bischoff and Briscoe hit a double vertical suplex on Vincent. King delivers a knee to the back of Bischoff from the apron but it’s not enough as the Aces & Eights hold the ring. Bischoff takes out both Vincent and King with a double clothesline, then makes the tag to Briscoe. King sends Bischoff crashing into the steel steps. While the referee’s back is turned, Edwards hooks Briscoe’s leg, allowing Vincent to capitalize with Orange Sunshine. Vincent pins Briscoe to score the victory for Honor No More!

Honor No More (Kenny King & Vincent) w/ Eddie Edwards def Aces & Eights (Garrett Bischoff & Wes Briscoe) w/ D’Lo Brown

Honor No More surround D’Lo Brown in the ring. After Brown was attacked by Honor No More earlier this year, he doesn’t back down from the fight. Brown hits a thunderous Sky High on King but Matt Taven and Mike Bennett hit the ring shortly thereafter. Honor No More has the numbers advantage when the Motor City Machine Guns and Frankie Kazarian make the save, sending Honor No More scurrying!

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & Eric Young Sign the Contract for Slammiversry

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore is in the ring to officiate the contract signing for the Slammiversary main event, an epic World Title clash between reigning champion Josh Alexander and the leader of Violent By Design, Eric Young. Deaner and Joe Doering accompany Young to the ring as he sits down with Alexander. Young says he doesn’t care that Slammiversary is a 20 year celebration for IMPACT, the only thing he cares about is the future and that future has him as the IMPACT World Champion. Alexander tells Young that they both owe everything they have to IMPACT Wrestling. Young accuses him of being a liar and says that at Slammiversary, he’s going to open his eyes to the truth. Both men sign the contract as tensions begin to escalate. Alexander says that the Eric Young who inspired him as a professional wrestler would be disgusted at the man he’s become. Young takes a shot at Alexander as all hell breaks loose. D’Amore takes Deaner off his feet with a left hand but gets blindsided by Young who cracks the VBD flagpole over his back. Violent By Design tear up the ring, exposing the wooden beams beneath the mat. Young spikes Alexander with a Piledriver on the exposed wood. Violent By Design stands tall as the final IMPACT! before Slammiversary goes off the air.