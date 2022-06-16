Ronda Rousey Criticises Wrestlers For Getting Upset At People Calling Wrestling Fake

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she talked about pro wrestling being predetermined.
“It really does help a lot. I don’t think pro wrestlers understand how much that it helps because a lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real.’”
On injuries in MMA:
“The injuries don’t enter into your mind. It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result,” that makes the situation real, as opposed to the predetermined outcome of a pro-wrestling match."
On injuries in pro wrestling:
“Injuries, I don’t care. People get injured all the time playing ‘Pirates of Penzance,’. There’s a lot of difficult, physical things out there that the realism to me is that extreme anxiety.”
On winning the bronze medal in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
“Imagine if you didn’t win that gold medal, Kurt, and what that would have done to you for the rest of your life. That is what makes it real to me.”
