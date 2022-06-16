Ronda Rousey Criticises Wrestlers For Getting Upset At People Calling Wrestling Fake

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on The Kurt Angle Show, where she talked about pro wrestling being predetermined.

“It really does help a lot. I don’t think pro wrestlers understand how much that it helps because a lot of times I’ll hear people be so offended that like, ‘How dare you call this fake! There’s no fake way to go through a table or ‘This injury is real.’ And I’m like, ‘You guys, it’s not like the physical toll that makes something real.’”

On injuries in MMA:

“The injuries don’t enter into your mind. It’s the anxiety and uncertainty of the result,” that makes the situation real, as opposed to the predetermined outcome of a pro-wrestling match."

On injuries in pro wrestling:

“Injuries, I don’t care. People get injured all the time playing ‘Pirates of Penzance,’. There’s a lot of difficult, physical things out there that the realism to me is that extreme anxiety.”

