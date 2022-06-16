Killer Kross Confirms He Turned Down Offer To Join All Elite Wrestling

Killer Kross was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about turning down an offer to go to AEW from Tony Khan.

“I like the guy. There’s a lot of people who upon getting that phone call would’ve just taken his money, and maybe they’re in a position where they absolutely have to.”

Kross said he wasn’t sure about ideas being pitched to him and would speak up when he felt that an idea “would be better suited for somebody else.”

“I’m not going to do that to him. I have too much respect for him and the place and my friends that work there to just take the money.”

Kross also said he doesn’t want to be in a placeholder role.