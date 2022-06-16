WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Randy Orton Says He Wishes He Could Go Back In Time To Stop Himself From Using The RKO As A Finisher

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 16, 2022

"Cowboy" Bob Orton was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he got an opportunity to speak about his son Randy Orton's injury:

“He’s got a little bit of a back problem. I think he’ll take care of everything with rehab and everything. After more than 20 years, wear and tear on the body, it’s too much.”

Randy recently spoke with Fox2Now, where he revealed he wishes he had a different finisher.

“I kind of wish I could go back in time and create a finishing move that didn’t entail me jumping up as high as I can and landing on my back. After doing that a couple of thousand times over the last few decades, I’m starting to feel it.”

Source: 411Mania.com
