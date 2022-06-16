AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls For June 15 Episode

The viewership for the June 15 episode AEW Dynamite is in with the show pulling in 761,000 viewers, down from the 939,000 viewers the show previously drew last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 rating, which is down from the 0.34 last week. Dynamite ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from the #1.