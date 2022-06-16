WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls For June 15 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

AEW Dynamite Viewership Falls For June 15 Episode

The viewership for the June 15 episode AEW Dynamite is in with the show pulling in 761,000 viewers, down from the 939,000 viewers the show previously drew last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.28 rating, which is down from the 0.34 last week. Dynamite ranked #2 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, down from the #1.


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76973/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π