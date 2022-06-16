Rumor Killer On WWE Executive Kevin Dunn

WWE's Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution, Kevin Dunn is currently subject to a rumor which suggests he has been involved with insider trading recently, selling WWE stock while a member of the WWE Board of Directors at the same time the Board has launched an investigation into the Vince McMahon.

PWInsider is reporting that Kevin Dunn has not been a member of the WWE Board of Directors for a number of years and rumors concerning insider trading have little merit. The 12 WWE Board of Directors are listed here, while Dunn is not listed.

Dunn is allowed sell stock without any restrictions that would apply to a Board member.

Read more on this story: