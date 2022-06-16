WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pat McAfee Says Vince McMahon Allegations Sound Incredibly Problematic

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has weighed in on the Vince McMahon allegations which have resulted in the WWE Board of Directors conducting an investigation into McMahon on a secret $3 million "hush pact" regarding an alleged affair. Check out highlights below from the latest Pat McAfee Show.

On the news Vince McMahon allegations:

“Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else. This is just me, I don’t know shit about fuck. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. I’m in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I’m a lifelong fan of the company, but I’m not part of anything. I’m part of no groups, I have no locker room. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out. It’s designed to be that way, I think Michael Cole and everyone have set it up to be that way. ‘This is the best way for this to happen, let’s keep him out of everything. He comes in and does his thing.’ I’m very fortunate, lucky, and I love that job. Outside looking in, it’s like, [makes a curious face]. After watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it’s hard not to be like, ‘woah, woah, woah.’ Yesterday, on the Internet, there was a lot of ‘who is, what is.’ I’m going there tomorrow. I’m excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations.”

On why the news is coming out now:

“Succession has ruined my life. It’s completely ruined my life. Yesterday, when this hits the internet out of nowhere, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s hard not to start piecing things together and be like, ‘you could see how that person would want…then that…if that was happening…how does this not come out?’ I’m watching along with everybody else. That came out of nowhere. What will happen? There are going to be a lot of investigations. There will be investigations about the investigations and those investigations will contradict other investigations. Will you ever get the truth? No, hopefully, we get part of it though. That’s what everyone is hoping for. There were like six people at the WWE trending #1 yesterday. Out of nowhere. You open the trends and all the tweets are…’Oh, this person obviously did….did you hear this story from this person?’ For a good 9-10 hours, it was just, ‘holy shit, I’m learning a lot about a lot of things.’ What’s real, what isnt? Who knows. Hopefully, I’ll find out at some point. Hopefully, we all will. Who knows how that whole thing will go. It sounds incredibly problematic.”

Source: fightful.com
