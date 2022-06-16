Pat McAfee Says Vince McMahon Allegations Sound Incredibly Problematic

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has weighed in on the Vince McMahon allegations which have resulted in the WWE Board of Directors conducting an investigation into McMahon on a secret $3 million "hush pact" regarding an alleged affair. Check out highlights below from the latest Pat McAfee Show.

“Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else. This is just me, I don’t know shit about fuck. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. I’m in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I’m a lifelong fan of the company, but I’m not part of anything. I’m part of no groups, I have no locker room. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out. It’s designed to be that way, I think Michael Cole and everyone have set it up to be that way. ‘This is the best way for this to happen, let’s keep him out of everything. He comes in and does his thing.’ I’m very fortunate, lucky, and I love that job. Outside looking in, it’s like, [makes a curious face]. After watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it’s hard not to be like, ‘woah, woah, woah.’ Yesterday, on the Internet, there was a lot of ‘who is, what is.’ I’m going there tomorrow. I’m excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations.”

