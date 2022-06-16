WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files New Trademark For Programme Title Related To SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

WWE filed for a new trademark for "WWE The Smackdown Lowdown" on June 13, 2022, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It’s listed for entertainment purposes. Here is the description: 

Mark For: WWE THE SMACKDOWN LOWDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment, namely, interviews with professional wrestlers and wrestling personalities rendered live and through broadcast media, namely, television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, ongoing television talk show in the fields of sports and entertainment.

