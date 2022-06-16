WWE Removes Randy Orton From Creative Plans Amid Surgery Concerns

Randy Orton has been out of action since last month with a back injury, and it remained unclear at the time how long he would be out of ring action, with the company sending him to see an orthopedic spine surgeon to determine the best course of treatment.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Orton's back injury has become "progressively worse" in the last few months and the company is now concerned Orton will need surgery which will put him out of action for the rest of 2022.

WWE has reportedly been working towards Orton vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but given his current situation, he is no longer factored into the WWE’s creative plans. He last match was when RK-Bro lost to The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. Since then, Riddle has been moved into a singles feud with Reigns, which was originally planned for Orton.

We'll keep you updated.

