WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Removes Randy Orton From Creative Plans Amid Surgery Concerns

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

WWE Removes Randy Orton From Creative Plans Amid Surgery Concerns

Randy Orton has been out of action since last month with a back injury, and it remained unclear at the time how long he would be out of ring action, with the company sending him to see an orthopedic spine surgeon to determine the best course of treatment.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that Orton's back injury has become "progressively worse" in the last few months and the company is now concerned Orton will need surgery which will put him out of action for the rest of 2022.

WWE has reportedly been working towards Orton vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but given his current situation, he is no longer factored into the WWE’s creative plans. He last match was when RK-Bro lost to The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. Since then, Riddle has been moved into a singles feud with Reigns, which was originally planned for Orton. 

We'll keep you updated.

Read more WWE news:

Vince McMahon and Wife Linda Have Not Been Together For A "Long Long Time"

As reported on Wednesday the board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlemen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 07:10AM


Tags: #wwe #randy orton

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76965/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π