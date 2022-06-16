WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster References Vince McMahon's Sex Scandal During AEW Rampage Taping

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 16, 2022

During last Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings, Max Caster dropped a line that referenced the WWE's ongoing situation with accusations of sexual misconduct.

The line was:

Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA.

It's unknown if this line will make it to television.

You can watch fan footage of the rap below.

