Max Caster References Vince McMahon's Sex Scandal During AEW Rampage Taping

During last Wednesday's AEW Rampage tapings, Max Caster dropped a line that referenced the WWE's ongoing situation with accusations of sexual misconduct.
The line was:
“Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA.”
It's unknown if this line will make it to television.
You can watch fan footage of the rap below.
Max Caster's Rap on #AEWRampage 👈🏾 pic.twitter.com/yvxmt8CnKU— Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) June 16, 2022
