Gail Kim On Paige In IMPACT Wrestling: "Never Say Never." "Come On Over, Paige!"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 16, 2022

Gail Kim recently spoke with SEScoops, where she was asked if there was any chance of IMPACT Wrestling picking up Paige after her WWE deal expires on July 7th.

“Never say never. I love Paige, I admire everything that she’s done for women’s wrestling. She also came up kind of in that period where maybe it was so powerful — what it is now. Women’s wrestling is probably at its best right now with main eventing. Pay-per-views, shows, it’s not an irregular thing for that to happen. So you know, Paige was part of that process. I have nothing but respect for her in and outside of the ring. And hey, if she wants to come over to IMPACT Wrestling I feel like the door is open. So, come on over, Paige!”

 

Source: sescoops.com
Tags: #impact #gail kim #paige

