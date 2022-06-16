WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Recalls Vince McMahon Saying The Revival (FTR) Won't Be The Next Great Tag Team Because They're "Just Professional Wrestlers"

Jun 16, 2022

FTR as a group were recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where Dax Harwood got a chance to speak about being managed by Bret "The Hitman" Hart at a Big Time Wrestling event against the team of Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

"I know who I am. I don’t have the total package—I’m not tall, I don’t have the body, I have a southern accent. Overcoming all those odds and getting to perform with my hero—not just my favorite wrestler, but my lifetime hero—it was the greatest night of my career. If you saw me smiling, it’s because I couldn’t hide that look on my face."

“We asked Bret if we could finish the match with a triple sharpshooter. Bret said, ‘I haven’t done a sharpshooter in 10 years.’ Then he paused, thought about it, and said, ‘But I’ll try it.’ It didn’t go the way he wanted, but he f------ tried it. That’s the type of man he is. He believes in us, and he wanted to make that moment as special as possible. He felt that we’ve given something to him, and he wanted to give back to us."

Cash Wheeler chimed in:

"I’m a believer in what wrestling can be. I know our vision, and we haven’t wavered from it. We wanted to bring tag team wrestling back to life. Because of guys like Bret, we had the blueprint. And, because of guys like Bret, we have guaranteed contracts and less travel. We want guys like Bret to know we’re thankful. Everything he did, it still means something. That’s why we opened our hearts and bared our souls.”

Dax Harwood reflected on a moment with Vince McMahon that made him proud to call himself a professional wrestler:

"That night, in the ring, I was thinking about the moment and how much it meant to me. I thought about all the WrestleManias we’ve worked, all the titles we’ve won, all the towns we’ve traveled. I was hit with this thought. It was from a night we wrestled in WWE, and waiting in Gorilla for us after the match was Vince McMahon. He had his hands in his pockets and said to us, ‘Everyone says you’re the next great tag team. But you know what I see? The problem with you guys is you’re just professional wrestlers.’ That night in the ring, standing next to Bret, I thought to myself, ‘Damn right, I’m a professional wrestler. I’m a great professional wrestler, and look at where my life is right now.’”

Source: fightful.com
