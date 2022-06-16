Jimmy Smith Explains Why WWE Will Never Co-Promote With AEW

During this week's Unlocking The Cage, Jimmy Smith spoke about how he got his foot in the door of WWE.

“An executive that I worked with at Spike TV when I was in my Bellator days moved to WWE like 7 or 8 years ago While I was in Bellator, this guy, who I got along with really well, a great guy, went from Viacom Spike to WWE. The WWE was reloading talent. They just signed the Peacock deal, they had all these shows they were doing, and they wanted to make sure they had enough on air talent to handle all their demand. So I got a call from Michael Cole who said, “Hi. This is Michael Cole from WWE. So-and-so who you worked with at Bellator gave me your information. He said you are a very good broadcaster. Can you come in and audition?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’, and the rest is history. I did my audition and here I am, the voice of Monday Night RAW every week.”

Jimmy was asked if he thinks we'll see WWE doing the same kind of co-promotion that AEW has been doing with their Forbidden Door project.