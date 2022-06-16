Vince McMahon and Wife Linda Have Not Been Together For A "Long Long Time"

As reported on Wednesday the board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement by Vince McMahon to a departing employee, according to The Wall Street Journal. McMahon allegedly had an affair with this individual and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations was also allegedly involved.

In regards to who knew in the McMahon family, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed Stephanie McMahon was aware of the investigation before she took her leave of absence. However, it remains unclear if her leave was because of this investigation or another matter entirely.

As it pertains to Vince's wife of more than 50 years, Linda, Meltzer noted that while they are still married they are no longer together, "Technically they’re married. I mean, they haven’t been together in a long, long time though."

Both Vince and Linda recently sold their Stamford Penthouse.

Read more on this story: