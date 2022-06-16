WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Vince McMahon and Wife Linda Have Not Been Together For A "Long Long Time"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

Vince McMahon and Wife Linda Have Not Been Together For A "Long Long Time"

As reported on Wednesday the board of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is reportedly investigating an alleged secret $3 million settlement agreement by Vince McMahon to a departing employee, according to The Wall Street Journal. McMahon allegedly had an affair with this individual and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s head of talent relations was also allegedly involved.

In regards to who knew in the McMahon family, on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed Stephanie McMahon was aware of the investigation before she took her leave of absence. However, it remains unclear if her leave was because of this investigation or another matter entirely.

As it pertains to Vince's wife of more than 50 years, Linda, Meltzer noted that while they are still married they are no longer together, "Technically they’re married. I mean, they haven’t been together in a long, long time though."

Both Vince and Linda recently sold their Stamford Penthouse.

Read more on this story:

Vince And Linda McMahon Have Listed Their Stamford Penthouse For Sale

Vince and Linda McMahon have one of their condos up for sale, according to a report from the News Times. They are reportedly selling their 3 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 14, 2022 03:08PM


Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #stephanie mcmahon #linda mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76956/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π