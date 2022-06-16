SPOILERS For For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite the company filmed this week's AEW Rampage, and the results are spoilers for the episode are below, courtesy of Fightful:
- Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin
- Gunn Club & Max Caster defeated Leon Ruff & Bear Country
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale
- Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Fish attacked Darby after the match but Sting made the save.
