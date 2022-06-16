WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite the company filmed this week's AEW Rampage, and the results are spoilers for the episode are below, courtesy of Fightful:

- Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin

- Gunn Club & Max Caster defeated Leon Ruff & Bear Country

- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale

- Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish. Fish attacked Darby after the match but Sting made the save.

