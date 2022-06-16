WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

AEW taped many matches prior to Wednesday’s Dynamite which are due to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, courtesy of PWInsider:

- Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless

- Andrade el Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian

- Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

- Shane Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett

- Anna Jay defeated Rebel

- Tony Nese defeated Warhorse

- Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy

- Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall

