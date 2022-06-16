SPOILERS For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped many matches prior to Wednesday’s Dynamite which are due to air on next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, courtesy of PWInsider:
- Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez defeated Tootie Lynn & Heather Reckless
- Andrade el Idolo defeated Frankie Kazarian
- Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeated Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer
- Shane Strickland & Keith Lee defeated Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett
- Anna Jay defeated Rebel
- Tony Nese defeated Warhorse
- Ruby Soho defeated Miranda Gordy
- Matt Sydal defeated QT Marshall
