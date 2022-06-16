Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS thus far. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on Wednesday's episode:
- All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black
- Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice
⚡ Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The matches were announced on this week’s R [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 06:28AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com