Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

AEW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS thus far. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show on Wednesday's episode:

- All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Penta Oscuro vs. Malakai Black

- Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice

