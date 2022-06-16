WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 16, 2022

Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The matches were announced on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite. Check out the announced card below:

-  TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale

- Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish

- Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley

- Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country

- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland speak

Read more AEW news:

Updated Match Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, there is an updated card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. You can check out the updated l [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 16, 2022 06:25AM


Tags: #aew #rampage

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76950/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π