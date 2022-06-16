Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a number of matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The matches were announced on this week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite. Check out the announced card below:
- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Willow Nightingale
- Darby Allin vs. Bobby Fish
- Dante Martin vs. Jon Moxley
- Gunn Club vs. Leon Ruff & Bear Country
- Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland speak
