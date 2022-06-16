Updated Match Card For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV

Following Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, there is an updated card for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. You can check out the updated lineup below for the event which takes place on June 26, 2022 and airs live on PPV:

- Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Malakai Black OR Penta Oscuro vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors OR Tomohiro Ishii

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm

- IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy

- Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, & Eddie Kingston